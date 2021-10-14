Summer’s last stand? Near-record heat arrives Thursday; weekend cold front brings cool weather back into the forecast

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – We’re looking at near-record heat this afternoon with highs making a run for the mid to upper 80s!

We start off warmer than normal with mostly clear skies and temperatures hovering in the low 60s in the Queen City and surrounding areas. Typically we start off in the low 50s for this time of year.

A higher base will lead to a higher ceiling as we make a run for 86 degrees today. Just one degree shy of the record high of 87 set back in 1940! There will also be plenty of sunshine to accompany the heat as high pressure keeps cloud cover and showers at bay.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

As if we haven’t been hot enough, Friday kicks things up a notch with a high of 88 degrees! That forecast actually ties the current standing record of 88 degrees set back in 1985.

Relief from the heat will come in the form of a cold front that also provides a chance of scattered showers for Saturday. Look for much cooler and fall-like temperatures to settle in for the second half of the weekend and into early next week.

Today: Mostly Sunny With Near-Record Heat. High of 86.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Cool. Low 62.