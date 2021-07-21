Summer weather returns to Charlotte with heat, humidity; western wildfire smoke settles farther south

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Our cold front is finally, slowly, crawling south Wednesday morning. You’ll find clouds decreasing and temperatures heating back up this afternoon!

We get back to a more summerlike feel today. Expect the return of sunshine, heat, and humidity with highs back near 90 degrees.

As the jet stream starts to kick the front out a little more, that will also sag some of the wildfire smoke farther south. Wildfires have been raging in California, Oregon, and Canada. The smoke has created poor air quality conditions and hazy sunsets all across the Northeast this week.

Find out first – Get the latest breaking news from FOX 46 sent straight to your inbox

As our front exits, some of that haze and smoke will dip into the Carolinas. Limit your time outside, especially if you suffer from any respiratory complications.

It stays muggy and quiet tonight with lows near 70 degrees.

Mostly sunny, hazy, hot, and humid again on Thursday with highs back in the lower 90s.

Some storm chances could bubble on the heat and humidity late this week, by the weekend. Any storms will be hit-and-miss, widely scattered, and capable of locally heavy rain and lightning. Temperatures stay in the lower 90s.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Today: Mostly sunny, hazy, hot, & humid. High: 89.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy. Low: 68.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, hazy, hot, & humid. High: 91.