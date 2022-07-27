(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Hot and humid with afternoon Storms. Sound familiar?

Our summer-like pattern continues with a warm and muggy start to the day. Temperatures are sitting in the 70s this morning with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light not just this morning but for this afternoon as well.

Wednesday turns up the heat a bit as highs peak in the mid-90s under a mix of sun & clouds. Isolated showers and storms will develop on during the peak heating hours of the day and last into the evening.

Look for most of the wet weather to be focused towards our mountain counties with a few showers leaking south towards the Queen City. We have a Marginal Risk for Severe Weather for Charlotte Metro and areas north with the main threat being damaging winds and heavy downpours.

Excessive Rainfall can lead to the potential of Flash Flooding throughout the next few days so be sure to keep an eye on water levels and have that Pinpoint Weather App downloaded in case of any alerts.

Storms taper off overnight as lows dip into the mid-70s. Thursday will rebound in the mid-90s as the heat sticks around heading into the weekend. Afternoon storm chances will linger into the weekend as well with Saturday bringing the best chance of storms.

The cold front responsible for Saturday’s increased rain chances will also provide a bit of relief from the heat, limiting highs to the upper 80s by Sunday.

90s and Storm chances will return early next week.

Today: Hot & Humid with Afternoon & Evening Storms. High: 94.

Tonight: Warm, Muggy and Partly Cloudy. Low: 75.