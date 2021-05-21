Summer-like weekend with high temps, plenty of sun

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- If you like sunshine and heat– you’ve got a great weather weekend ahead! It will be just that– sunny with scattered clouds, low humidity, and looking like we’ll get our first 90-degree day of the year by Sunday.

Next week will still be on the hot side; even hotter on some days. Low to mid 90s are in the forecast for Monday and again mid-late week. The humidity creeps up a bit by that time, and combined with a front nearby, a few stray showers or storms will be possible.





Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 58.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 88.

Sunday: Sun & clouds. 63/91.