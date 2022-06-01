(PINPOINT WEATHER) – High pressure keeps us dry before a cold front brings rain chances heading into Friday.

Wednesday starts off in the 60s again with mostly clear skies and light to calm winds.

The heat will return this afternoon, peaking in the mid-90s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light to calm as high pressure continues to impact the forecast. Today’s high of 94 degrees for the Queen City will land just 4 degrees shy of the record high of 98 degrees set back in 1918.

Overnight lows will dip into the 60s again before mid- 90s return for Thursday. Sunny skies will make way for increasing cloud cover as a cold front approaches from the north and west.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

This cold front will usher in some mixed showers late Thursday into Friday as slightly cooler temperatures take hold. Friday will have a bit more cloud cover and a chance for a few isolated showers and storms as highs peak in the mid-80s.

This will be much closer to our normal high of 84 degrees for this time of year.

We can expect mid-80s and mostly sunny skies to start the weekend with another round of rain chances heading into Sunday and Monday of next week. We can also see 90s return by Tuesday!

Today: Sunny & Hot. High: 94.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Warm. Low: 69.