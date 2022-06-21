(PINPOINT WEATHER) – We are cool and refreshing to start this Tuesday with summer officially underway!

As of 5:14 this morning, it is officially summer in the Queen City and the season kicks off in the 50s and 60s under partly cloudy skies. Winds are light out of the north and will stay light throughout the day.

Tuesday will bring the return of the 90s with partly cloudy skies and light winds. Dew points will stay relatively low in the mid to upper 50s. This is the range of comfortable and pleasant so look to see a hot and comfortable afternoon before humidity ticks up late in the work week.

We have an Air Quality Alert for Mecklenburg & Union counties between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. due to ground-level Ozone as a result of the heat mixing with city transmissions. Be sure to limit time outdoors during this window of time and carpool or limit travel to reduce any contributions to air quality concerns.

Tuesday night will dip into the low 60s with upper 90s on tap for Wednesday. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with more moisture creeping in for Thursday. An approaching cold front will bring the return of rain chances late Thursday into Friday with mid to low 90s taking hold.

Thursday can see a heat index of 100 degrees with the humidity peak ahead of the cold front.

We’ll be hot and dry to start the weekend with showers and storms returning Sunday into Monday of next week and temps leveling off in the upper 80s.

Today: Partly Cloudy & Hot! High: 93.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Refreshing. Low: 63.