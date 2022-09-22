(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Summer finishes off strong before a cold front ushers in the changing seasons.

We are warm around the Queen City this Thursday morning with temperatures settled in the 60s. Mountain Valleys can see some patchy fog but most should be mostly clear to start.

Today will be sunny and hot as highs peak in the low 90s. Winds will be light out of the southwest before shifting north behind today’s cold front. Look for partly cloudy skies to develop as the front arrives this evening.

We can see a few scattered showers sprinkled around Charlotte today right about the time many will be heading out for their evening commute. I don’t anticipate anything too impactful from these showers but it is worth noting that isolated storms east of the queen city can deliver some damaging winds to parts of central northern North Carolina.

Fall will officially begin this evening at 9:04 PM which will certainly be reflected in the temps.

Tonight will be breezy as cooler air rushes in behind tonight’s cold front. Showers taper off overnight into Friday as we see a refreshing end to the work week. We’ll start off in the 50s and peak in the 70s with nothing but sunshine to finish out the week.

The weekend will be pleasant and mostly dry with Saturday peaking near 80 degrees while Sunday will peak in the upper 80s. Rain chances will return late Sunday into Monday as we settle into a dry and seasonable stretch for the start of next week.

When it comes to the Tropics, we are still watching Fiona which is forecasted to pass just west of Bermuda as a Category 3 Hurricane then track to the northern Atlantic and lose steam heading into the weekend.

Tropical Storm Gaston won’t do much more in the Northern Atlantic. It’s likely to dissipate into a remnant low within the next couple of days.

Finally, we are watching a cluster of storms heading into the Caribbean Sea with the potential of becoming our next named system. This unorganized grouping of storms will likely form into a tropical cyclone as it heads towards the Gulf of Mexico this weekend.

We’ll be sure to keep you posted on any threats that approach the coast of some of our Gulf states next week.

Today: Sunny & Hot. High: 92.

Tonight: Breezy & Refreshing. Low: 56.