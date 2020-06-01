Summer conditions bring heat, humidity to the Charlotte area this week

The big weather story this week will be about the heat and not excessive rain for once. An area of Canadian high pressure will move into the area and become centered off the Carolina coastline.

The high will keep skies clear through midweek with humidity gradually building into the end of the work week.

Highs by the end of the week will make it up into the 90-degree range.

Chances for rain return by Thursday ahead of an approaching cold front with isolated to scattered showers and storms possible each afternoon through the weekend.

Highs will fall back down to seasonable levels by Sunday.

Today: Sunny. Hi: 78 Lo: 59

Tomorrow: Sunny. Hi: 82 Lo: 64

Sunday: Partly sunny. Hi: 88 Lo: 67