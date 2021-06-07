Strong storms move through Charlotte metro during the evening commute

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Heavy storms moved through the Charlotte metro around 5 p.m. on Monday.

Strong thunderstorms were expected in Charlotte and some surrounding counties including Iredell, Gaston, and Cabarrus.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued for Union and York counties in South Carolina.

The shower and thunderstorm activity will be hit-or-miss over the next few days, but if pops up in your area look for heavy downpours and gusty winds. Some flooding or ponding on roads may be an issue at times, so stay weather aware.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, Showers/storms. Hi: 87

Tonight: Plenty of clouds and muggy. Lo: 70

Tuesday: Clouds and some sun, Showers/storms. Hi: 86