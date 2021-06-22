Severe weather possible across Charlotte area Tuesday as cold front sweeps through

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Warm and steamy start this morning ahead of a cold front!

Showers and storms will start to fill in mid-morning, the cold front comes through by this afternoon/evening.

As heat/humidity continues to bubble ahead of the front, fuels may grow for a strong to severe storm mainly south and east of Charlotte. Any stronger storms would be capable of damaging winds, large hail, and locally heavy rain. Stay weather aware!

Clouds and rain will keep temperatures in the low to middle 80s today.

The front clears to the southeast by midnight. Drier, cooler air rolls in behind the front with lows dropping into the lower 60s.

Tomorrow looks beautiful! High-pressure slides in from the north with a cooler, drier air mass. Expect mostly sunny skies, much lower humidity, and temperatures in the upper 70s, lower 80s.

The nice refresh continues on Thursday with sunshine, tolerable humidity and pleasant 80s.

Heat/ humidity creep back up starting on Friday, giving way to chances for showers/ storms daily through the weekend.

*NEIGHBORHOOD WEATHER ALERT* Strong/ severe storm possible — Today: Showers/ storms. High: 83.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cooler. Low: 62.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, less humid. High: 80.