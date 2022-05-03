(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Above normal temperatures continue as afternoon rain & storm chances linger.

Tuesday starts off mild yet again with temperatures settled in the 60s and 50s. Skies will be partly cloudy to start but make way for plenty of sunshine this afternoon.

Look for winds to be a bit breezy today out of the south-southwest between 5 and 10 miles per hour with gusts as fast as 20 miles per hour at times.

We’ll be well above normal today with highs peaking in the mid to upper 80s! Plenty of sunshine will linger as well as conditions feel a bit on the hot side.

Afternoon showers and storms will be possible as a weak cold front crosses the Carolinas. Look for the main focus to be north of I-40 and towards our mountain counties. We still can’t rule out a stray shower or storm making its way to the Queen City.

Mild mornings and hot afternoons will continue with partly cloudy skies tonight and overnight lows falling into the mid-60s. Wednesday will keep the heat coming with upper 80s to near 90 degrees being felt!

Look for this unsettled pattern of afternoon showers and storms to linger all week with Friday looking to be the main event. Storms on Friday will taper off on Saturday with temperatures leveling back off in the 70s.

We’ll be seasonably cool and dry this weekend heading into next week.

Today: Mostly Sunny with Afternoon Showers & Storms. High: 87.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Mild. Low: 66.