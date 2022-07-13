(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Mid-70s kick off this Wednesday with partly cloudy skies and light scattered showers. Winds will be light to start with a bright moon making for a smooth and quiet morning commute.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day as a cold front approaches from the northwest. Showers and storms will likely develop ahead of the front late morning and early afternoon in our mountain counties.

These storms have the potential to pack a punch and deliver damaging winds and localized heavy downpours as they track south and east towards the Queen City throughout the afternoon. Look to see a Marginal Risk for severe weather for the Carolinas today.

Temperature-wise, we’ll peak slightly below normal in the upper 80s with overnight lows dipping into the low 70s.

With today’s cold front stalling out over the I-85 corridor we can see an active pattern last into the weekend. The 80s will stick around as well before the 90s return by Tuesday of next week.

Today: Warm & Muggy with Afternoon Storms. High: 87.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Low: 71.