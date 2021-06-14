Stormy weather possible as cold front pushes through Charlotte area

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – After a dry day yesterday, we have one more storm chance to get through Monday before we finally kick the stormy pattern into a quiet one.

A cold front will roll through this afternoon. Expect showers/ storms to fire up in the mountains around noon, rolling through the Piedmont late this afternoon/ evening.

It will be hot and humid ahead of the front with highs in the lower 90s. This heat and humidity will possibly fuel some stronger storms capable of locally heavy rain and damaging winds. Stay weather aware!

The front clears to the southeast this evening. It will be quiet tonight with lows in the upper 60s.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and much less humid! Drier air rolls in behind the front and dew points plummet. Expect a dry heat on Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 80s.

By Wednesday and Thursday cooler air comes with the dry air, so highs will be much more tolerable! Expect middle-80s with low humidity. Thanks to the drop in humidity, overnight lows will feel more comfortable too, expect a few starts in the lower 60s by the middle of this week!

The break in the humidity is brief, summer muggies return by Friday into the weekend as a tropical air mass approaches.

Right now, we are watching some development in the Gulf of Mexico. This tropical moisture could bring some widespread heavy rain sometime this weekend/ early next week…stay tuned for updates on that!

NEIGHBORHOOD ALERT, ISOLATED SEVERE THREAT: HEAVY RAIN, DAMAGING WINDS- Today: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 91.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 68.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, less humid. High: 89.