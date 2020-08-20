Stormy weather persists at home while all eyes turn toward tropics

We don’t expect brutal heat today but it will be another stormy afternoon. There is a marginal risk for severe weather with some storms producing gusty winds and heavy rain. This pattern will continue through tomorrow and Saturday as well.

By Sunday an upper-level trough will weaken and allow for quieter weather to develop. With less rain in the forecast, temperatures will jump back up into the upper 80’s low 90’s.

The Atlantic Basin is active right now with two waves with favorable chances to develop into organized tropical systems. Also, Tropical Depression #13 has formed to the east of the Windward Islands. The FOX 46 Neighborhood Weather Team will be monitoring all three very closely in the coming days.

Today: Partly cloudy. 60% showers/storms. Hi: 83 Lo: 69

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 70% showers/storms. Hi: 82 Lo: 68