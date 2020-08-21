Stormy start to the weekend brings wet weather through Saturday

It will be an unsettled end to the week as a weak front remains stalled just to our east with waves of low pressures passing by the region. Look for mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and thunderstorms at times.

The severe threat is low, but the slow-moving downpours could lead to some minor flooding in parts of the area. Highs will top out in the lower 80s this afternoon.

More wet weather is expected on Saturday with the potential for heavy rain at times. Otherwise, look for mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with highs in the middle 80s.

As the front falls apart late in the weekend, we will return to a summer-time pattern of hit or miss afternoon storms. Temperatures will also be a bit hotter with highs creeping towards 90 again.

We are watching two tropical depressions that could become our next named storms later today. Both storms are expected to head towards the Gulf of Mexico over the next few days. Make sure to stay with Fox 46 News for the latest updates.

Today: Mostly cloudy; 60% showers/storms. Hi: 82

Tonight: Plenty of clouds; Showers/storms. Lo: 68