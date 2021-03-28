Storms to clear out overnight before returning late Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Skies will continue to clear out overnight as the cold front pulls away from the area. Lows will also dip into the upper 30s and lower 40s overnight.

The work week will start off very nice with plenty of sunshine on Monday. High temperatures will also be back to a more reasonable level in the middle 60s.

A few clouds will begin to push into the Carolinas on Tuesday as the next storm system approaches from the west. Temperatures will be on the rise again hitting the upper 60s and lower 70s on Tuesday afternoon.

The next round of rain will move through Tuesday night and Wednesday, so don’t forget to grab the umbrella. Cooler air will come in behind this system dropping our temps into the 50s for the end of the week.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lo: 40

Monday: Mostly sunny. Hi: 65

Tuesday: Partly sunny, shower late. Hi: 70 Lo: 42