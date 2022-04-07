(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Showers and storms taper off this morning and will make way for a pleasant afternoon.

Temperatures have been locked in the 60s overnight once again with an abundant amount of cloud cover and isolated showers and storms. Winds have mainly been out of the west and south and will shift more out of the south this afternoon.

Thursday will be slightly cooler than Wednesday but still peak slightly above normal. Highs will warm up into the low 70s with a mix of sun and clouds dominating for the second half of the day. We can’t rule out a few isolated pockets of rain lingering into the afternoon as well.

Thursday night into Friday will be chilly, dipping into the low 40s overnight with clearing skies. We can expect moisture to linger along the Tennessee border and our western facing slopes leading to a few light showers and possible snow flurries for our higher elevations.

Our cooling trend will continue with Friday only reaching the mid-60s during the day. Skies will make way for some sunshine but the weekend looks to really clear out. Saturday will be the coolest of the next seven days, staying limited to the upper 50s despite lots of sunshine to go around.

We’ll see a gradual warm-up heading into next week with near 80 degrees expected by Wednesday. This will also come with our next chance of rain for the Queen City.

Today: Morning Showers & Storms before a Warm & Partly Cloudy Afternoon. High: 73.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Chilly. Low: 43.