Storms, showers linger over Charlotte area throughout evening

UPDATE: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for E. Mecklenburg and southwest Cabarrus counties until 9 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Rowan Co. until 8:45 p.m.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A sizzling hot day to end the week! We topped out at 93 in Charlotte, but “feels like” temps were around 100 with the humidity. It won’t be quite as humid this weekend, but just as hot.

As a weak cool front heads east of us Saturday, the storms will, too. So it’s now looking like we’ll get a dry Saturday afternoon. Sunday however, a few storms may develop in the mountains and foothills.

As an upper-level ridge of high pressure takes over next week, the heat will be on in full force. Get used to temps in the low-mid 90s, with even upper 90s possible by the middle of the week. Rain chances will be limited, with the best chance at this point next Wednesday.

Tonight: Lingering showers and storms. Low 73.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 93.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. A few PM storms. 71/92.