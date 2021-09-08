Storms return Wednesday afternoon as cold front pushes into Charlotte region; pleasant weather follows behind

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Cloudy skies will act like a blanket keeping overnight lows near 70 degrees for early Wednesday. A mix of sun and clouds will heat us up into the mid to upper 80s with winds mainly out of the south between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

Storm chances increase this afternoon as a cold front moves into the region from the northwest. This will usher in some isolated pockets of heavy downpours and gusty winds.

Much of the area sits under a Marginal risk for severe weather which is on the lower end of the spectrum. Still, keep an eye out for high winds and the potential for downed trees and isolated power outages.

Storms will taper off into the evening as overnight lows drop into the upper 60s once again.

Thursday will be the reward for getting through Wednesday as skies clear and temperatures top out in the mid-80s. Pleasant conditions will stick around for the weekend.

Today: Partly Cloudy with Afternoon Storms. High of 88.

Tonight: Rain tapering off but clouds linger! Low 69.