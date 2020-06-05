Storms possible as heat, humidity stick around Charlotte area

Thursday was just the second 90° day of the year, with the high temp hitting 91° in Charlotte. All of that heat and humidity led to a few spotty showers and storms, more of which we’ll see on Friday.

Another day of highs in the 80s, combined with the slow approach of a cold front, will bring scattered showers and storms to more neighborhoods Friday afternoon and evening. The risk of severe storms is low.

A slight chance of showers is still possible for Saturday, but most of the weekend will be dry.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers, thunder. Low 69.

Friday: Sct’d showers and storms. High 86.