Storms expected Saturday with drier conditions to follow

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- It’s a half-and-half weekend: Saturday being the stormy half, with Sunday looking drier.

Saturday will feature more of the same patter we’ve seen this week with pop up downpours that could lead to flooding, and a risk of severe storms as well. Damaging wind will be the main threat if they develop.

Even though the rain chance isn’t zero Sunday, it’s much lower than the past few days. Most neighborhoods will stay dry, with the best chance of showers in the mountains.

Low pressure will be in main control again by the middle of next week, leading to higher rain and storm chances once again.

Tonight: A few showers, t’storm. Low 73.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms. High 86.

Sunday: Clouds & sun. Slight chance shower. 71/88.