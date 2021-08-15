Storms chances Sunday evening before Fred heads to east coast this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Lingering shower or storm will be possible overnight as an unsettled weather pattern remains in place. Otherwise, look for mostly cloudy skies overnight with lows holding in the lower 70s.

Monday will be slightly cooler with highs holding in the middle 80s under mostly cloudy skies. Another round of wet weather is expected to start off the week, so keep the umbrella handy.

Tropical Storm Fred will continue to approach the Gulf of Mexico coast before making landfall along the Florida panhandle late Monday. Once on shore, it will quickly weaken as it slides north towards Tennessee.













Heavy rain will affect our area Tuesday and early Wednesday with the heaviest being over the Mountains and Foothills. Several inches of rain will be possible across western Carolina, which could potentially bring flooding, and mudslides to the Mountain communities. The rest of the area will pick up 0.5” to 1.5” of rain before the storm pulls off to the north.

Tropical Depression Grace will continue to move west across the Caribbean islands bringing a lot of winds and rain over the next few days. The track take Grace into the Gulf of Mexico by Wednesday. We will continue to watch the track of this storm over the next several days. Stay with Fox 46 News!

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and mild. Lo: 71

Monday: Mostly cloudy, Scatt. Showers/storms. Hi: 85

Tuesday: Heavy rain at times. Hi: 82 Lo: 71