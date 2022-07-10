CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Multiple reports of trees down and damage, as well as car accidents, were a result of inclement weather around charlotte over the weekend.

A car went down an embankment Sunday following a collision with an SUV near Quail Hollow and Gleneagles Road and officials said they had to extricate the driver to get her out of her sedan. She was transported by Medic to the hospital to be treated for injuries. Queen City News was on the scene and emergency officials told us they have seen an increased number of accidents this weekend due to rainy weather.

Due to inclement weather in the area, Bank of America Stadium is currently under a shelter in place warning. Gates will open no sooner than 6:15PM. We will continue to update when needed. — Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) July 9, 2022

Downed cable lines and power outages due to the bad weather were reported Saturday night including a line that came down near 7400 Alexander Road near Matthews. Queen City News was on the scene and multiple Spectrum trucks were observed working on the incident. The roads were closed for a short period of time and then reopened.

Traffic lights were also out at the intersection of Sharon Amity Road and Randolph Road.

Flash Flood Warnings were issued in multiple counties Saturday night including in Anson and Stanly counties where heavy rain came down.

Fan entry into the Charlotte FC game against Nashville FC Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium was delayed briefly due to heavy rainfall, lightning, and a shelter-in-place warning.