(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Thursday continues the trend of mostly cloudy skies to start the day as temperatures sit in the low to mid-60s. We’ll see that moisture stick around with light rain chances impacting our mountain counties.

Highs will peak in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees today with clouds stretched across the sky. Showers and storms from the south will track north into the western Carolinas ahead of an approaching cold front.

Look for storms and heavy downpours to increase after the evening commute and last into the evening. The timing looks like after 8 p.m. and can last until the early morning on Friday.

Thursday will see a Marginal Risk for severe weather with the main risk being damaging winds that can lead to downed trees and isolated power outages.

Thursday night into Friday will dip into the upper 60s before rebounding into the low 80s for Friday. However, this doesn’t come without its storm chances as Friday morning can still see the impacts of scattered storms for the morning commute.

These storms look to move in close to six in the morning and should be tapering off by 11 a.m. The Queen City will be under a Marginal Risk for severe weather again with a Slight Risk in place to our east towards Raleigh.

We’ll clear out and dry up heading into the weekend with 80s to 90 degrees being felt for Memorial Day Weekend!

Today: Mostly Cloudy & Warm with Storms Late. High: 80.

Tonight: Cloudy & Stormy but Warm. Low: 68.