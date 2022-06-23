(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Some shower and storm activity will pop up at times Thursday as a cold front swings through the region. We will remain on the hot side ahead of the cold front with highs climbing into the 90s. Humidity levels will also be climbing today making it feel like the upper 90s this afternoon.

Some slight relief from the heat will be the big story on Friday as highs return to the 80s, but the humidity will remain on the high side. A shower or storm could linger on Friday, but most of the day will be dry with partly sunny skies.

The unsettled pattern will continue into the weekend as another storm system approaches from the west. Most of the weekend will feature clouds and sunshine, but a spotty shower or storm could fire up at any time. Temperatures will also be jumping back into the 90s making for a toasty weekend.

Better chances for rain will come early next week as another cold front settles into the Carolinas. Hopefully, this system will bring enough rain to help with some of the drought conditions across the state.

Thursday: Partly sunny, Shower/storm. Hi: 93

Tonight: Patchy clouds and warm. Low: 70

Friday: Humid with clouds and sun. Hi: 88