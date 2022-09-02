(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We finish off the work week with more sunshine and highs near 90 degrees.

Our Friday morning features partly cloudy skies and temperatures locked into the mid to upper 60s. We’ll stay dry throughout the day as skies feature plenty of sunshine and temperatures peak in the 90s.

Winds will be light today, mainly coming out of the east northeast. Tonight will be warm as lows dip into the upper 60s ahead of the Labor Day Weekend.

Temperatures slope downward throughout the weekend as afternoon storm chances increase. Saturday will be in the upper 80s and feature a good amount of sunshine. Clouds will build throughout the day with afternoon showers & storms developing.

Sunday will be more in the way of the low 80s and host more widespread storms. This trend continues into Labor Day which will, unfortunately, have the best chance of wet weather.

We level off in the mid-80s through much of next week with intermittent rain and storm chances.

In terms of the tropics, Tropical Storm Danielle will be mainly stationary through the weekend before tracking north. Danielle is forecasted to intensify into a category 2 hurricane briefly before leveling off at a category one by early next week.

We are keeping an eye on two more disturbances in the Atlantic with the main focus on the cluster of storms just east of the Leeward Islands. There is a good likelihood that this becomes our next named system with models taking the track north towards Bermuda.

We’ll be sure to keep an eye on it throughout the Holiday Weekend.

Today: Hot & Sunny. High: 90.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Comfortable. Low: 68.