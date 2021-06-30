Still steamy: Mix of clouds and sun continues; cold front to bring heavy rain to Charlotte Friday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Steamy conditions will be the big story again Wednesday with highs topping out in the upper 80s and lower 90s. We will also have a mix of sun and clouds overhead today with a stray afternoon shower or storm possible.

Better chances for rain will come on Friday as a cold front pushes into the region. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible with any storm. High temperatures will also drop back into the upper 70s and lower 80s for the end of the week.

Once the cold front pushes east, the rest of the holiday weekend will turn out nice. Comfortable temps and lower humidity will settle in for the weekend with plenty of sunshine across the Carolinas. Highs will hold in the middle 80s on both Saturday and Sunday.

We are keeping an eye on two potential tropical systems in the Atlantic. Fox 46 Charlotte will keep you updated on the latest info.

Today: Partly sunny, Stray shower/storm. Hi: 91

Tonight: Partly cloudy and humid. Lo: 72

Thursday: Clouds and sun, Spotty shower/storm. Hi: 90