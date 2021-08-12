Steamy, unsettled weather continues in Charlotte; more afternoon storms possible

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Find ways to stay cool Thursday. The heat and humidity will be in full force this afternoon! High temperatures will top out in the middle 90s this afternoon with heat indices near 100 degrees.

Most of the day we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, but a few pop-up showers and storms may develop later today. There is not a severe threat today, but any storm could bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning. Stay weather aware this afternoon!

The steamy and unsettled weather will continue into the weekend with highs in the 90s through Saturday. Some relief from the heat will move in by Sunday as highs drop back to the 80s.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Rain chances will also be increasing this weekend through early next week as we tap into some tropical moisture.

Tropical Depression Fred will gain strength as it moves northwest towards the Keys. The track takes the storm up the west coast of Florida before moving into the SE states and Carolinas. Stay with Fox 46 News for the latest updates.

Thursday: Hot & humid, PM shower/storm. Hi: 94

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild. Lo: 71

Friday: Partly sunny, PM shower/storm. Hi: 95