Spring-like weather brings warm temps to Charlotte through Saturday; cold front arrives Sunday

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Are we feeling spoiled yet!? Let’s keep it going!

It’s another chilly and cold start this morning with overnight lows dropping us into the 30s and 20s. Some spots around the Queen City have held on to the 40s though which is a treat.

Friday will be GORGEOUS with highs making a run for the upper 60s to near 70 degrees this afternoon. It will be a bit breezy again with winds between 5 and 15 miles per hour and gusts reaching as high as 20 miles per hour.

Our luck continues on Saturday as we make a run for 70 degrees yet again! Clouds will increase heading into the evening as a cold front approaches from the north and west bringing much cooler conditions and our next chance of wet weather.

Isolated and scattered showers will be possible late Saturday before Sunday morning hosts a line of rain early in the day. Mountain counties and North Carolina foothills can see a bit of snow mix in early before tapering off.

Super Bowl Sunday will be much cooler & cloudy with highs only reaching the mid to upper 40s. We’ll hold on to those cool conditions until Valentine’s Day with temperatures leveling off in the mid-40s for Monday.

Our next good chance of rain arrives Thursday of next week.

Today: Breezy but Warm. High of 69.

Tonight: Clear & Chilly. Low 45.