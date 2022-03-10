(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Thursday brings a dip in temperatures before we rebound to above normal on Friday to end the workweek.

We are chilly and cloudy this morning as stray showers leak north from the batch of wet weather near the coast. We’ll start off in the 40s with light winds shifting out of the north and east.

Highs will only reach the low to mid-50s today with cloudy skies. Look for winds to light out of the northeast between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

Tonight will see a bit of clearing as temperatures fall into the 30s Thursday night into Friday. Skies will be partly cloudy with slightly above normal highs hitting the mid-60s.

After a pleasant afternoon to finish our work week, a cold front will cross the Carolinas and deliver a batch of heavy rain early Saturday morning. This has the potential of delivering a few snow flurries on the western facing slopes and higher elevations of our mountain counties.

Saturday will be cool with some clearing as temps peak in the mid-50s. Some bitter cold conditions will take hold Saturday night into Sunday, dropping into the 20s!

We’ll have a gradual warming trend heading into next week hitting near 70 on Tuesday and rain chances returning on Wednesday.

Today: Cloudy & Cool with Stray Showers. High of 54.

Tonight: Cold with Clearing Skies. Low 38.