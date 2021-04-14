Spotty showers, cooler temps expected for Thursday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A cold front will continue to push east through the region tonight, but won’t produce much (if any) rain. Most neighborhoods will stay dry, but a few spotty showers can’t be ruled out through early Thursday morning.

Thursday’s weather will be the opposite of the past couple days. We’ll start cloudy, then end with sunshine!

Temperatures will be in the 60s in the morning, but will not get as warm in the afternoon. The cooler air mass behind the front will keep highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

This cooler trend will last through the weekend. Friday is dry, but more showers may develop for Saturday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance shower. Low 58.

Thursday: Increasing sun. Breezy. High 72.