Spotty showers continue in Charlotte; cold front slowly approaching from the west

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – We’re starting out with a Tropical Depression in South Carolina this morning! Danny made landfall as a tropical storm near Hilton Head, SC last night. It is swirling a few showers through Georgia this morning.

Some showers could reach our mountain communities today, but high pressure to our east will steer Danny away from the Carolinas today. The moisture gets swept up by a cold front to the west.

Otherwise, expect much of the same today. The pattern hasn’t changed yet, still hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s, lower 90s. That heat/ humidity could fuel a few unorganized showers/ storms. Any storms that fire up collapse by sunset.

It stays warm and muggy tonight, lows drop to 70 degrees.

One more day of the stalled, summery pattern tomorrow. Temperatures near 90 degrees fuel a few unorganized storms.

By Thursday the cold front finally starts to approach with showers/ storms northwest. It comes through Friday, showers/ storms become widespread. It may stall on Saturday with additional showers/ storms rolling through the area. The big question is when does it exit?

Depending on how fast or slow the front is could be a soggy or sunny Fourth of July on Sunday. Stay tuned as we pin down that timing better!

Today: Partly cloudy, a few storms High: 90.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 70.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, a few storms. High: 91.