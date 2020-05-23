Spotty rain but otherwise a ‘summer-like’ Memorial Day weekend

The Memorial Day weekend will certainly feel like the unofficial start of summer!

Highs will be back in the middle 80s along with a bit of humidity making it feel even warmer. A few pop-up showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening hours both days this weekend. Otherwise, look for a mix of sun and clouds for both Saturday and Sunday.

Memorial Day has a slightly better chance for wet weather with a 40% chance of showers and storms.

Monday will not be a washout and there is no need to cancel your plans, but just keep your eye to the sky.

The holiday will also be back in the upper 70s and lower 80s under mostly cloudy skies.

The unsettled weather pattern is expected to stick around through this next week, so keep the umbrella handy.

Charlotte will host the Coca Cola 600 on Sunday (4:30 p.m., Fox 46) at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Nearly 40,000 people were still without power Saturday morning following Friday’s severe weather.

Saturday: Partly sunny; 30% shower/storm. Hi: 86

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lo: 67

Sunday: Mostly cloudy; 30% shower/storm. Hi: 87