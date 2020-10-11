Flash Flood Watches issued in Piedmont area

It’s been a soggy weekend courtesy of the remnants of Delta with another wet day ahead.

1-2” of rain is already down from the mountains to the Piedmont after yesterday’s downpours with another inch possible today. Flash Flood and Areal Flood Watches continue in the mountains and foothills for the heaviest downpours.

Expect scattered showers, rumbles of thunder, and locally heavy downpours today. One or two storms could be capable of gusty winds. Watch for ponding on the roads. Clouds keep us cool with highs in the middle 70’s.

Showers continue tonight into tomorrow morning with lows in the middle 60’s. We’ll find exiting showers to start on Monday before things dry out. Highs stay in the middle 70’s.

A few nice days ahead on Tuesday and Wednesday with partly to mostly sunny skies. After a warmer day on Tuesday, temperatures cool back into the 70’s behind a dry frontal passage on Wednesday.

Rain chances return with our next front by Thursday and Friday of next week.

Today: Scattered showers, cool. High: 75.

Tonight: Scattered showers, Low: 65.

Monday: Showers early, High: 79.

LATEST HEADLINES