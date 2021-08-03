Soggy Tuesday on tap as weather disturbance sends rain through Charlotte area

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Wet and cooler weather will dominate on Tuesday as a disturbance rolls by just to our south and east. Heavy rain and gusty winds are possible at any time on Tuesday. High temperatures on Tuesday will dip into the middle and upper 70s.

Waves of rain will continue to be possible through the end of the week as a stalled front remains just to our south and east.

Temperatures will gradually climb back into the 80s, but they are still expected to stay below average through Friday.

Tuesday: Showers/storms, cooler. Hi: 78

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and cool. Spotty showers. Hi: 78 Lo: 66