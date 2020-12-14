Soggy Monday kicks off wet, cold week ahead

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Today will start on a soggy note with bouts of heavy rain moving across the viewing area through lunchtime.

Rainfall totals of 1-2″ are possible with a dusting to 2″ of snow possible in the mountains. Skies will clear this afternoon.

Tuesday will be sunny but much cooler. Another storm system will move through late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning.

Expect rain with possible freezing rain mixing in as temperatures will be cold.

The rest of the workweek will be quiet with sunny and cool weather through Saturday.

Another round of rain is possible on Sunday.

Today: Morning Rain. PM Clearing. Hi: 58 Low: 32

Tomorrow: Sunny. High: 50 Low: 34

