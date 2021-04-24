Soggy and rainy start to weekend comes to end; sunshine returns Sunday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It was a soggy start to the weekend, but the wet weather should quickly come to an end as we head into Sunday.

Look for mostly cloudy skies overnight with a lingering shower at times and lows in the low 50s. Areas of fog may be an issue through early Sunday, watch for reduced visibility when traveling around.

Sunshine returns for Sunday with highs climbing back into the middle 70s. High pressure will remain in control through midweek bringing us mostly sunny skies each day! Temperatures will also be on an uphill swing with highs hitting the 80s by Tuesday.

Another round of rain is expected late in the week as a cold front swings through the region. Stay tuned for the latest info on this system.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, shower possible. Lo: 52

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Hi: 74

Monday: Mostly sunny and nice. Hi: 76 Lo: 48