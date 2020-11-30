Snow way! Rain clears out in Charlotte, turns to snow in mountains

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Today will start on a soggy note with scattered showers expected up until noon.

Skies will clear across the piedmont this afternoon with temperatures holding steady in the 60s. However, the rain will transition over to snow in the mountains this afternoon and it will fly through tomorrow.

Accumulations of 1-3″ are expected across Avery, Ashe and Watauga Counties.

The rest of the week looks dry but much cooler with highs consistently topping out in the 50s from Wednesday through Sunday.

Today: Morning showers. Clearing PM skies High: 64 Low: 34

Tomorrow: Sunny. High: 46 Low: 27

