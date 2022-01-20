Snow? Or, no snow? Thursday rain leads to Friday snow. How much to expect in Charlotte

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The rain today will lead to our snow for tomorrow.

Temperatures are above freezing this morning, holding on to the 40s and upper 30s to start your day. Scattered showers have already begun to make their way along I-40 this morning and will be dipping south towards the Queen City.

Grab those umbrellas today as intermittent rain and cloudy skies linger with temperatures peaking near 50 degrees. The cold front responsible for today’s rain will host a drastic change in temperatures as cold arctic air takes hold.

Light sleet and snow flurries are possible on the back end of today’s showers heading into Thursday evening.

As the previously mentioned cold front stalls off the Carolina coast an area of low pressure will navigate its way north and east, kicking moisture back into the western Carolinas.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

The now sub-freezing temperatures will host the potential for some scattered sleet Friday morning before light snow takes over by Friday afternoon. Winds will also be breezy throughout the day, gusting up to 20 miles per hour at times.

We have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from early Friday into Saturday morning for Chest, Lancaster, Chesterfield, Union, Anson, Richmond, Cabarrus, and Stanly counties until early Saturday morning.

The ice potential with this system is very limited with maybe a light glazing at best. In terms of snow potential, the highs totals will be focused east of I-77 and be limited a dusting to an inch for most spots while we have the potential to see up to an inch to 2 inches for Cabarrus and Stanly counties.

Much colder air will settle in Friday night as snow tapers off leading to a concern for patchy black ice early Saturday morning.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

We will dry out throughout the day on Saturday with temperatures looking to rebound to near normal by the start of next week.

Today: Scattered Showers. High of 50.

Tonight: Cold & Cloudy. Low 28.