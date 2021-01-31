Snow-covered and wet roads to refreeze overnight into Monday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Damp and dreary conditions will stick around overnight along with lows in the lower and middle 30s.

Any wet surfaces or snow covered roads will refreeze overnight in places where temperatures dip below freezing. Watch for slick spots on some roadways. Fog will also be an issue overnight and early Monday morning causing reduced visibility.

Clouds and a few showers will stick around on Monday, so keep your umbrella handy. High temperatures are also expected to be on the cool side in the middle 40s.

Snow showers will linger in the Mountains through Tuesday morning. Minor accumulation will be possible with some spots picking up another T-2” (highest amounts above 3500ft).

Sunshine returns for Tuesday through Thursday with highs gradually climbing back into the 50s. Another storm system will slide in from the west late Friday and Saturday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers. Mtn. snow showers. Lo: 35

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a shower. Mtn. snow showers. Hi: 46

Tuesday: Partly sunny and cool. Hi: 49 Lo: 30