Small chance of rain this week but mainly sunny, warm temps

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Hope you’ve enjoyed the delightful weather this Labor Day weekend! Yes, we did have some spotty rain early Monday before sunshine returned. It didn’t add up to much in most neighborhoods, and if you’re hoping for more rain, there’s another chance this week.

While a spotty shower or storm can’t be ruled out by Tuesday afternoon, a better chance of scattered showers and storms will come Wednesday into early Thursday.





That’s due to another front moving in. The risk of severe storms is low. Behind this front, we get treated with another nice weekend! Low humidity, warm temps and lots of sunshine.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 66. Tuesday: Partly sunny. Small chance shower, t’storm. High 86.