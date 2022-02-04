Slow-moving front brings plenty of rain to Charlotte Friday; chilly weather returns for the weekend

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Rain is the big story today as a slow-moving cold front continues to shift through the Carolinas. We have already picked up around 0.5” to 1.5” of rain over the last 24 hours and more is on the way.

The rain will begin to taper off this afternoon as the front pulls off to the east. We will remain in the 60s today until the front passes and colder air returns to the region.

Skies will clear overnight allowing temperatures to drop into the middle 30s, making for a chilly start to the weekend.

Dry weather returns for the weekend with plenty of sunshine both days, but it will be colder with highs back in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Another low-pressure system will slide by to our southeast Monday bringing a brief round of showers through early Tuesday morning. We don’t expect much from this system and most of the time will remain dry with a bit more cloud cover.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain. Hi: 68

Tonight: Clearing and cold. Lo: 34

Saturday: Partly sunny and chilly. Hi: 49