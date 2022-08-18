(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Overnight showers taper off in the mountains as patchy fog develops for your morning commute.

Thursday starts off refreshing with temperatures sitting in the mid to upper 60s. Clouds will be spotty as light rain diminishes just before sunrise.

Winds will be light and variable today as temperatures creep back up into the low 80s this afternoon. Rain and storm chances will return, potentially leading to spotty downpours and a few claps of thunder.

We can expect these storms to be quick and spotty before dissipating this evening. Thursday night into Friday will be comfortable with upper 60s on tap to start the last day of the workweek.

Friday will be limited to the upper 70s but host a better chance for afternoon storms. That stationary front to our south will push northward heading into the weekend and bring a low pressure system back into the Carolinas.

Storms will likely peak later afternoon and early evening with pockets of heavy rain lasting overnight into Saturday.

We should catch a slight lull in rain chances as temperatures rebound into the 80s through the weekend.

We’ll hold on to slightly below normal temps and intermittent storm chances through the middle portion of next week.

In terms of the Tropics, we are keeping an eye on one disturbance that sits just southeast of the Yucatán Peninsula and has a 20% and 30% chance of developing over the next 2 to 5 days as it tracks towards the southern Gulf of Mexico.

We’ll be sure to keep an eye on this to see how it matures.

Today: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers and Storms. High: 82.

Tonight: Comfortable & Cloudy. Low: 67.