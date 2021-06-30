Slight chance of rain Thursday before nice weekend in-store for 4th of July

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – More isolated showers and storms developed during another hot and humid afternoon Wednesday. We’ll stay on the hot side Thursday as we await the approach of a cold front from the northwest.

That front will likely spark some showers and storms in the mountains first by Thursday evening. The chance of rain may increase overnight into Friday morning as the front moves into the Carolinas.





This is needed rain for many of us, up to 1-3 inches is possible, which could lead to some minor flooding. The threat for any severe, damaging storms remains low.

Good news for outside plans as we head into the holiday weekend! The front passes, sunshine returns, and it’s looking dry for both Saturday and the 4th of July.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Lower humidity, too!

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 72.

Thursday: Partly sunny. A few showers and storms. High 90.