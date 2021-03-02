Skies stay cloudy but rain-free Tuesday; morning sprinkles possible Wednesday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Today will be cloudy and cooler but it will stay rain-free for a change.

A cool northern wind will keep temperatures down with highs in the low 50s. Expect mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies with some filtered sunshine throughout the day.

An area of low pressure will swing to our south tomorrow bringing rain along with it. The heaviest of the rain will stay to our south but some morning sprinkles are possible. Otherwise, the second half of the day looks great with clearing skies and highs making it into the middle 50s.

The end of the workweek looks great with sunny skies and seasonally high temperatures.

There is a slim chance for scattered showers on Saturday but most will stay dry. We’ll keep that dry trend going through Monday of next week.

Overall the long-term forecast looks great.

Today: Cloudy. Hi: 52 Lo: 38

Tomorrow: 40% AM sprinkle. PM clearing. Hi: 56 Lo: 37

Have an awesome day!