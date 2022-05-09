(PINPOINT WEATHER) – We start the morning off chilly with partly cloudy skies on this Monday before warm and sunny conditions take hold.

Be sure to grab the light jackets this morning as temperatures kick things off in the mid to upper 40s. For context, this time of year often starts in the mid-50s. We’ll stay below normal for much of the day.

Monday afternoon will be sunny and warm as highs peak in the low 70s. Winds will be out of the North Northeast between 5 & 10 miles per hour.

Warm & sunny conditions will last through mid-week with the upper 70s locked in. Overnight lows will dip into the 40s and 50s which will make for a chilly start throughout the week.

Clouds will increase for the second half of the workweek for Thursday as temps slide back into the mid-70s. Look to see rain and storm chances return for Friday and leak into the weekend.

Wet weather looks to stick around until the second half of the weekend.

Today: Warm & Sunny. High: 72.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Chilly. Low: 47.