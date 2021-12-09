Thursday looks great on the mountains; warmup, storms on the way

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) -We’re holding on to the 20s early Thursday morning with a light breeze out of the south. Look for clouds to increase throughout the day with highs making a run for the low-40s.

Should be comfortable skiing and snowboarding weather as long as you’re dressed appropriately.

Rain will be possible on Friday which can make for some nasty conditions to end the workweek.

We could lose some of the premade snow due to warm temperatures on Saturday. Highs make a run for the low 60s ahead of a cold front which will push showers & storms into the mountains Saturday night into Sunday.