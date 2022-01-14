Ski Report: Winter storm could bring 12″ of snow to resorts

WINTER STORM WATCH FOR SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING

Snow is likely to start overnight Saturday into Sunday as a winter storm moves into the Carolinas.

Conditions could be dangerous for traveling as the system rolls through.

But here’s the good news – up to a foot of snow is expected for the highest elevations in the mountains.

That means there should be plenty of powder on the slopes come Monday!

Maybe hold off on your ski trip for a few days and enjoy the beautiful conditions next week.