Ski Report: Weekend looks sunny and dry, top-notch for skiing
(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Ski season has kicked off to a great start!
Some Christmas snowfall, the coldest air this season has settled into the region. Snowmaking is going to be in high gear this weekend.
You will be able to get in a ton of skiing this weekend with both days staying nice and dry. It will be sunny through Sunday but the temps are going to remain on the cold side.
A weak front could bring in a few showers on Monday, but it’s a slight chance and most of the day should be dry.
Ski conditions look to be top-notch through Midweek!
