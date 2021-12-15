Ski Report: Warmer afternoon temps not an issue for slope conditions

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Cold mornings are sticking around as afternoon highs make a run for the 50s and low 60s. This warmth will compromise some of the established bases for our mountains but shouldn’t cause too many issues for skiing and snowboarding conditions.

Snowmaking is still likely going to continue with overnight lows dipping below freezing to help some of that snow settle in.

Rain chances increase Friday into Saturday but conditions clear in time for Sunday Funday!